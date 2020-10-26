3-vehicle crash in Etobicoke injures driver, child

Toronto police say a three-vehicle crash has injured one driver and a child in Etobicoke on Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Dixon Road and Celestine Drive just before 8 a.m.
One driver was extracted from one of the vehicles by Toronto fire, police said.
Police said there are reports that a school bus was involved in the collision. However, it is unknown if the bus was occupied or not, police said.
Investigators said a child was being treated for minor injuries.
