3-vehicle crash in Etobicoke injures driver, child

Toronto police say a three-vehicle crash has injured one driver and a child in Etobicoke on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Dixon Road and Celestine Drive just before 8 a.m.

One driver was extracted from one of the vehicles by Toronto fire, police said.

Police said there are reports that a school bus was involved in the collision. However, it is unknown if the bus was occupied or not, police said.

Investigators said a child was being treated for minor injuries.

COLLISION:

Dixon Rd + Celestine Dr.

– reports @Toronto_Fire o/s, one driver being extracted from vehicle

– reports child being treated for minor injuries

– will update

GO#2029518

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 26, 2020

