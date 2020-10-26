Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

3-vehicle crash in Etobicoke injures driver, child

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 8:48 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a three-vehicle crash has injured one driver and a child in Etobicoke on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Dixon Road and Celestine Drive just before 8 a.m.

One driver was extracted from one of the vehicles by Toronto fire, police said.

Police said there are reports that a school bus was involved in the collision. However, it is unknown if the bus was occupied or not, police said.

Trending Stories

Investigators said a child was being treated for minor injuries.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceEtobicokeDixon RoadEtobicoke crashEtobicoke collisioncelestine drive
Flyers
More weekly flyers