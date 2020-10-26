Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating series of suspicious fires in Cape Breton

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 8:41 am
File: RCMP cruiser.
File: RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press

RCMP are investigating a series of suspicious fires in Cape Breton that occurred over the weekend.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers and the Ingonish Beach and Ingonish fire departments responded to a structure fire on Beach Road in Cape Breton Highlands National Park at 7 a.m., on Saturday.

Police say the structure was fully engulfed by the time they arrived.

It’s believed the fire is suspicious in nature.

Investigators later learned of other fires that had damaged buildings near Warren Lake and Black Brook.

No one was injured in those incidents.

Police say the three fires are believed to be linked.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call RCMP at 902-285-2021 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

