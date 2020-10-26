RCMP investigating series of suspicious fires in Cape Breton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP are investigating a series of suspicious fires in Cape Breton that occurred over the weekend.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers and the Ingonish Beach and Ingonish fire departments responded to a structure fire on Beach Road in Cape Breton Highlands National Park at 7 a.m., on Saturday.

Police say the structure was fully engulfed by the time they arrived.

It’s believed the fire is suspicious in nature.

Investigators later learned of other fires that had damaged buildings near Warren Lake and Black Brook.

No one was injured in those incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

1:53 Montreal police investigate fire lit inside West Island Walmart Montreal police investigate fire lit inside West Island Walmart

Police say the three fires are believed to be linked.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call RCMP at 902-285-2021 or to contact Crime Stoppers.