Halifax youths rescued after separate missing person reports on Sunday

Halifax police say two youths were rescued after going missing in separate incidents on Sunday.
Halifax Regional Police say at 4:37 p.m., officers received a report of a missing 12-year-old in the 0-100 block of William Borrett Terr.
At 6:30 p.m., Halifax Ground Search and Rescue was called in to assist.
The youth was located uninjured in the area of Mumford Road. They were returned home that evening.
At 5:05 p.m., officers responded to a missing 11-year-old in Long Lake Provincial Park.
Multiple officers searched the trails with assistance from a drone with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.
The 11-year-old was located at 6:38 p.m., in the woods near St. Margarets Bay Road.
Paramedics checked the youth over as a precaution and they were returned home.
