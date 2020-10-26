Menu

Crime

Halifax youths rescued after separate missing person reports on Sunday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 8:36 am
Halifax Regional Police file image.
Halifax Regional Police file image. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax police say two youths were rescued after going missing in separate incidents on Sunday.

Halifax Regional Police say at 4:37 p.m., officers received a report of a missing 12-year-old in the 0-100 block of William Borrett Terr.

At 6:30 p.m., Halifax Ground Search and Rescue was called in to assist.

The youth was located uninjured in the area of Mumford Road. They were returned home that evening.

At 5:05 p.m., officers responded to a missing 11-year-old in Long Lake Provincial Park.

Multiple officers searched the trails with assistance from a drone with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.

Story continues below advertisement
The 11-year-old was located at 6:38 p.m., in the woods near St. Margarets Bay Road.

Paramedics checked the youth over as a precaution and they were returned home.

