Halifax youths rescued after separate missing person reports on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax police say two youths were rescued after going missing in separate incidents on Sunday.

Halifax Regional Police say at 4:37 p.m., officers received a report of a missing 12-year-old in the 0-100 block of William Borrett Terr.

At 6:30 p.m., Halifax Ground Search and Rescue was called in to assist.

The youth was located uninjured in the area of Mumford Road. They were returned home that evening.

At 5:05 p.m., officers responded to a missing 11-year-old in Long Lake Provincial Park.

Multiple officers searched the trails with assistance from a drone with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.

Story continues below advertisement

1:34 What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

The 11-year-old was located at 6:38 p.m., in the woods near St. Margarets Bay Road.

Paramedics checked the youth over as a precaution and they were returned home.