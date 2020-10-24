Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Woman dies after being struck by minivan in Toronto’s west end

By Ryan Rocca & Katrina Ramlochan Global News
A woman was struck and killed after a minivan drove off the road and struck her.
A woman was struck and killed after a minivan drove off the road and struck her. Andrew Collins

Officials said a woman in her 70s has died in hospital after a collision in Toronto on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Christie and Dupont streets at 4:20 p.m.

Police said the woman was walking on a sidewalk when a minivan drove off the road and struck her, then hit a building.

Read more: Man fatally hit by passing transport truck after road rage incident on Highway 401 in Toronto: OPP

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News another male victim was taken to hospital, in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Trending Stories

There’s no word on what may have led to the crash.

 

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceTorontoCollisionToronto ParamedicsToronto crashToronto CollisionChristie and Dupont crashChristie and Dupont streets
Flyers
More weekly flyers