Woman dies after being struck by minivan in Toronto’s west end

Officials said a woman in her 70s has died in hospital after a collision in Toronto on Saturday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Christie and Dupont streets at 4:20 p.m.
Police said the woman was walking on a sidewalk when a minivan drove off the road and struck her, then hit a building.
Read more: Man fatally hit by passing transport truck after road rage incident on Highway 401 in Toronto: OPP
A paramedics spokesperson told Global News another male victim was taken to hospital, in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Trending Stories
There’s no word on what may have led to the crash.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments