Woman dies after being struck by minivan in Toronto’s west end

Officials said a woman in her 70s has died in hospital after a collision in Toronto on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Christie and Dupont streets at 4:20 p.m.

Police said the woman was walking on a sidewalk when a minivan drove off the road and struck her, then hit a building.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News another male victim was taken to hospital, in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

There’s no word on what may have led to the crash.

