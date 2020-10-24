2 people seriously injured after collision in Toronto

Officials say two people have serious injuries after a collision in Toronto on Saturday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Christie and Dupont streets at 4:20 p.m.
Police said on Twitter that there were reports a vehicle crashed into a building.
Read more: Man fatally hit by passing transport truck after road rage incident on Highway 401 in Toronto: OPP
A paramedics spokesperson told Global News two people were taken to hospital, including a man in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Trending Stories
A second victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.
There’s no word on what may have led to the crash.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments