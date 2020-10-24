2 people seriously injured after collision in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say two people have serious injuries after a collision in Toronto on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Christie and Dupont streets at 4:20 p.m.

Police said on Twitter that there were reports a vehicle crashed into a building.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News two people were taken to hospital, including a man in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

A second victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

There’s no word on what may have led to the crash.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Dupont St & Christie St

– police o/s

– advised a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle

– @TorontoMedics advised 1 patient has been transported to hospital in life-threatening injuries, and 1 transported to hospital w/serious injuries

– will update#GO2019771

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 24, 2020