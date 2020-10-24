Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate serious assault at hotel

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted October 24, 2020 12:08 pm
Winnipeg police investigating an assault at the Manwin Hotel on Main Street.
Winnipeg police investigating an assault at the Manwin Hotel on Main Street. Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating a serious assault that happened Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 600 block of Main Street for the report of an assault that sent one person to hospital in unstable condition before 7:30 a.m.

Read more: Police arrest man in connection with downtown Winnipeg hotel stabbing death

Police didn’t reveal how the person was injured or if any arrests have been made.

Officers could be seen coming out of the Manwin Hotel Saturday morning.

