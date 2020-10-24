Winnipeg police investigate serious assault at hotel

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a serious assault that happened Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 600 block of Main Street for the report of an assault that sent one person to hospital in unstable condition before 7:30 a.m.

Police didn’t reveal how the person was injured or if any arrests have been made.

Officers could be seen coming out of the Manwin Hotel Saturday morning.

