COVID-19: Alberta Health says 8 cases linked to outbreak at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

There are now eight COVID-19 cases linked to an outbreak of the illness at the staff accommodations for a luxury hotel in the Canadian Rockies, according to Alberta Health.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Fairmont Hotels and Resorts issued a news release that said seven employees at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge had tested positive for the disease.

A spokesperson for Alberta Health said Friday that of the eight known cases, two people have now recovered but six cases are still active.

“Health officials have taken action, conducting contact tracing and ensuring anyone at risk of exposure is isolated and tested,” Tom McMillan said. “AHS is in contact with the operator and, if appropriate, could provide assistance around cleaning, testing, or other measures.

"We all must continue to be vigilant in protecting ourselves and others from COVID-19.

“This weekend, go the extra mile when practicing physical distancing, staying home if sick, and following all the public health guidance available. This is the best way to protect ourselves and our friends and families.”

Fairmont said AHS has told the company that no hotel guests or visitors have been impacted and added that none of the staff who tested positive “have been on property for the past seven days or more.”

“Health officials advise that risk of transmission is low for those who have not been in close contact with these individuals,” the company said.

"The hotel continues to adhere to strict health and safety protocols, in accordance with local and national health guidelines.

“This includes rigorous cleaning and disinfection measures, including the use of EPA-registered chemicals proven effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19; a 48-hour hold on guest rooms following each stay; mandatory screening with temperature checks for everyone entering the property; masks required throughout indoor and outdoor public spaces; physical distancing; staggered start times for employees; and changes to employee dining.”

Fairmont said extensive contact tracing is ongoing in response to the outbreak and those who tested positive, along with their close contacts, are quarantining for 14 days.

The historic hotel situated in Jasper National Park features 442 guest rooms and guest cabins.

