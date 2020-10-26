Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, reveals 2 new outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton public health reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and declared two new outbreaks on Friday.

The new outbreaks involve a positive case with a staff member at Chartwell Willowgrove on Mohawk Road and four people connected with a Hamilton-based basketball team.

The outbreak involving three workers at Kushies baby store in Stoney Creek is over after 11 days.

Hamilton is dealing with 16 active outbreaks involving 119 people as of Friday at:

five long-term care homes (Dundurn Place Care Centre, Macassa Lodge, Parkview Nursing Centre, Wentworth Lodge, Chartwell Willowgrove)

two retirement homes (Cardinal residences, Amica Dundas)

one retail outlet (Footlocker at Lime Ridge Mall)

one school (Sacred Heart of Jesus elementary school)

one women’s shelter (Inasmuch House)

one restaurant (Radius)

one gym (SPINCO)

one manufacturer (ArcelorMittal Hamilton East, a unit of ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada)

one builder (Flynn Canada Ltd.)

one sports team (Hamilton-based basketball team)

one church (Restoration Full Gospel Church)

The 85 cases at SPINCO involve 52 members, two staff, and 31 secondary cases connected with people who had contact with someone who went to the gym. The outbreak at Radius restaurant on James Street South involves six COVID-19 cases, of whom all are staff.

Hamilton’s total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began has risen to 1,631.

The city says 44 per cent (92) of the city’s 208 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

Hamilton has 152 active cases as of Oct. 23 with four people receiving hospital care.

Hamilton has had 48 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Halton Region reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak at long-term care home

Public Health Halton reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and declared another outbreak at a long-term care home.

The health unit says the new outbreak is at the Palermo house at Wyndham Manor in Oakville. No details on any of the cases nor how many are affected were released on Friday.

Halton now has six outbreaks in the region at four long-term care homes (Village of Tansley Woods LTC, Post Inn Village, Wyndham Manor and Chartwell Waterford in Oakville) and two retirement homes (Village of Tansley Woods and Amica Georgetown).

The outbreak at the Village of Tansley Woods complex involves 41 people in total with 32 resident cases, six staff cases and three cases under investigation that have not yet been connected with residents or staff in the home. Three people in the facility died in October as a result of the outbreak.

Chartwell Waterford has 24 cases tied to 20 residents, one staff member and three others connected to the home. The facility has one death connected to the outbreak which began on Oct.13.

The region has had 1,948 cases since the pandemic began.

Burlington accounted for seven of the new cases reported on Friday. The region has 79 active cases as of Oct. 23 and 555 cases since the pandemic began.

The region has 30 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began, with 11 in Burlington and 11 in Halton Hills.

Public Health Halton says 37.4 per cent (113) of its 302 cases in the last 10 days were among residents under the age of 39. Burlington accounts for 126 of the total new cases in the last 10 days with 39 (30.9 per cent) under the age of 39.

Niagara Region reports eight new COVID-19 cases, outbreak at nursing home

Niagara public health reported another eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and an outbreak at the Gilmore Lodge long-term care home in Fort Erie.

There are currently 88 active cases as of Oct. 23 and the region’s total number of cases is 1,311 since the pandemic began.

Niagara has 68 virus-related deaths since March.

There are five outbreaks connected with the coronavirus at two retirement homes (Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines, the Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls) and three nursing homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, Rapelje Lodge in Welland, and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie).

Since the pandemic was declared, 43.1 per cent (565) of the region’s 1,311 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports four new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The region has an overall total of 512 lab-confirmed positive cases.

Officials say there are 14 active cases as of Oct. 23.

Public health says 34 per cent (174) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has no current outbreaks.

Haldimand-Norfolk has 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

Brant County reports no new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported no new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The region has a total of 225 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 16 active cases as of Oct. 23 and no cases receiving hospital care.

The region has five deaths tied to COVID-19 infections.

Public health says 38.2 per cent (86) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has one institutional outbreak at Hardy Terrace long-term care home in Brantford involving one staff member.