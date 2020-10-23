Elderly man becomes Hamilton’s 13th traffic fatality of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a man who was hit by a vehicle earlier this week in East Hamilton has now died.

Police say the 86-year-old Hamilton man was struck as he crossed Queenston Road, just west of Parkdale Avenue, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, the driver immediately pulled over and called 9-1-1.

The man succumbed to his injuries Friday morning while in hospital.

Collision Update: The #HamOnt man (86yrs) struck earlier this week as he crossed near the intersection of Queenston/Parkdale has succumbed to his injuries. Detectives have concluded the investigation and thank everyone for their assistance. Read more https://t.co/3NywkneUaB — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 23, 2020

After reviewing all the evidence, investigators with the Collision Reconstruction Unit say the driver will not be facing any charges.

This was Hamilton’s 13th traffic fatality of the year and the fourth involving a pedestrian.

