Canada

Elderly man becomes Hamilton’s 13th traffic fatality of 2020

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 23, 2020 1:48 pm
Hamilton police say no charges will be laid in the city's 13th traffic fatality of 2020.
Hamilton police say no charges will be laid in the city's 13th traffic fatality of 2020.

Hamilton police say a man who was hit by a vehicle earlier this week in East Hamilton has now died.

Police say the 86-year-old Hamilton man was struck as he crossed Queenston Road, just west of Parkdale Avenue, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, the driver immediately pulled over and called 9-1-1.

The man succumbed to his injuries Friday morning while in hospital.

After reviewing all the evidence, investigators with the Collision Reconstruction Unit say the driver will not be facing any charges.

This was Hamilton’s 13th traffic fatality of the year and the fourth involving a pedestrian.

