Coronavirus: Hamilton public schools with report 8 COVID-19 cases in two days

Eight new COVID-19 cases have been reported by Hamilton’s public school board over the past two days.
In all, the city has 36 unresolved coronavirus cases in public schools as of Oct. 23.
The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) says their latest cases are at four locations on the Mountain, two in Dundas, and one each in Stoney Creek and Ancaster.
The positive cases involve six students and two staff members with the positive test revealed to the board between Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.
The cases include:
Oct. 21
Dundana Elementary (Dundas): staff member last at the school on Oct. 7
Frank Panabaker Elementary (Ancaster): staff member last at the school on Oct. 7
Gordon Price Elementary (Hamilton Mountain): student last at the school on Oct. 16
Lake Avenue Elementary (Stoney Creek): student last at the school on Oct. 20
Nora Frances Henderson Secondary (Hamilton Mountain): student last at the school on Oct. 15
Sir Allan MacNab Secondary (Hamilton Mountain): student last at the school on Oct. 13
Oct. 22
Dundas Valley Secondary (Dundas): student last at the school on Oct. 20
Highview Elementary (Hamilton Mountain): student last at the school on Oct. 19
Three of the schools — Sir Allan MacNab Secondary, Frank Panabaker Elementary, and Highview Elementary — added to an existing case and now have two active cases each.
St. Mary Catholic Secondary with four COVID-19 cases
Meanwhile, Hamilton’s Catholic school board (HWCDSB) says there are three more cases in the last 48 hours at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School involving students.
The latest involves an individual who was last at the school on Oct.15, while the two others reporting positive tests on Wednesday were both last in the school on Oct. 16
An outbreak at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Elementary continues. The school’s four cases involve a pair of staff members and two students.
Halton schools add five COVID-19 cases over two days
Halton now has 25 unresolved cases as of Thursday. The region added five cases in the last two days with three in Oakville and a single case in Burlington.
Three of the cases are at Catholic schools in Oakville – St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary, St. Michael Catholic Elementary, and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary. The new case in Burlington is at M. M. Robinson High.
Staff and students who came into contact with the Nora Henderson case have also been directed to stay home and isolate for two weeks.
Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares
Hamilton schools now have a combined 36 unresolved cases as of Oct. 22, including an outbreak at Sacred Heart of Jesus elementary involving four active cases.
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) — 28 cases
- Bennetto Elementary: three cases
- Dalewood Elementary: one case
- Dundana Elementary: one case
- Dundas Valley Secondary: one case
- Flamborough Centre Elementary: one case
- Frank Panabaker Elementary (North Campus): two cases
- Glendale Secondary: one case
- Gordon Price Elementary: one case
- Highview Elementary: two cases
- Huntington Park Elementary: one case
- Lake Avenue Elementary: one case
- Nora Frances Henderson Secondary: one case
- Queen Victoria Elementary: one case
- Saltfleet District High: one case
- Shannen Koostachin Elementary: two cases
- Sherwood Secondary: two cases
- Sir Allan MacNab Secondary: two cases
- System Alternative Education — Rebecca Street location: one case
- Tiffany Hills Elementary: two cases
- Westdale Secondary: one case
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) — eight cases
- Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Elementary: four cases
- St. David Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary: one case
- St. Mary Catholic Secondary: four cases
Hamilton has two active cases in child-care centres at:
- R. L. Hyslop: one case
- St. David Early Learning and Care Centre: one case
Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools
McMaster University has reported seven on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported three cases.
Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares
Halton public schools reported 25 unresolved cases as of Oct. 22.
Burlington — six cases
- Brant Hills Public: one case
- Burlington Central Elementary (Grades 7 and 8): one case
- Corpus Christi Catholic Secondary: one case
- M. M. Robinson High: one case
- Nelson Secondary: two cases
Halton Hills — two cases
- Acton District High: one case
- Christ the King Catholic Secondary: one case
Milton — five cases
- Craig Kielburger Secondary: one case
- Escarpment View Public: one case
- Lumen Christi Catholic Elementary: one case
- Queen of Heaven Catholic Elementary: one case
- W. I. Dick Middle: one case
Oakville — 12 cases
- Captain R. Wilson Public: one case
- Falgarwood Public: one case
- Garth Webb Secondary: one case
- Gladys Speers Public: one case
- Heritage Glen Public: one case
- Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary: one case
- Iroquois Ridge High: two cases
- Post’s Corners Public: one case
- St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary: one case
- St. Michael Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary: one case
Halton has three active cases in child-care centres at:
- Les Coccinelles (Milton): one case
- Parkview Children’s Centre — The Village School (Oakville): one case
- Western Heights Montessori Academy (Oakville): one case
Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares
Niagara public schools reported a combined seven cases as of Oct. 22.
Fort Erie — one case
- Stevensville Public: one case
Grimsby — one case
- Grimsby Secondary: one case
Niagara Falls — three cases
- ÉÉC Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse: two cases
- Saint Paul Catholic High: one case
St. Catharines — two cases
- Dalewood Public: one case
- Port Weller Public: one case
Niagara region has one active case in a child-care centre:
- Welland Regional Child Care Centre: one case
Cases in Niagara-area post-secondary schools
Brock University has had four coronavirus cases with the first Sept. 16 involving an off-campus student while another reported on Sept. 28 involved a student who was last on campus on Sept. 22.
The third and fourth cases involved individuals who were last on campus Oct. 5 and Oct. 2. respectively.
Niagara College has reported three COVID-19 cases amid the 2020-2021 school year. The first was revealed on Oct.10 at Niagara-on-the-Lake and two more were disclosed Tuesday at the Welland campus.
Cases in Brant County schools and daycares
Brant County public schools reported one active coronavirus case as of Oct. 22.
Brantford
- St. John’s College: one case
Brant has no active cases in child-care centres.View link »
