Coronavirus: Hamilton public schools with report 8 COVID-19 cases in two days

Eight new COVID-19 cases have been reported by Hamilton’s public school board over the past two days.

In all, the city has 36 unresolved coronavirus cases in public schools as of Oct. 23.

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) says their latest cases are at four locations on the Mountain, two in Dundas, and one each in Stoney Creek and Ancaster.

The positive cases involve six students and two staff members with the positive test revealed to the board between Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.

The cases include:

Oct. 21

Dundana Elementary (Dundas): staff member last at the school on Oct. 7

Frank Panabaker Elementary (Ancaster): staff member last at the school on Oct. 7

Gordon Price Elementary (Hamilton Mountain): student last at the school on Oct. 16

Lake Avenue Elementary (Stoney Creek): student last at the school on Oct. 20

Nora Frances Henderson Secondary (Hamilton Mountain): student last at the school on Oct. 15

Sir Allan MacNab Secondary (Hamilton Mountain): student last at the school on Oct. 13

Oct. 22

Dundas Valley Secondary (Dundas): student last at the school on Oct. 20

Highview Elementary (Hamilton Mountain): student last at the school on Oct. 19

Three of the schools — Sir Allan MacNab Secondary, Frank Panabaker Elementary, and Highview Elementary — added to an existing case and now have two active cases each.

St. Mary Catholic Secondary with four COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s Catholic school board (HWCDSB) says there are three more cases in the last 48 hours at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School involving students.

The latest involves an individual who was last at the school on Oct.15, while the two others reporting positive tests on Wednesday were both last in the school on Oct. 16

An outbreak at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Elementary continues. The school’s four cases involve a pair of staff members and two students.

Halton schools add five COVID-19 cases over two days

Halton now has 25 unresolved cases as of Thursday. The region added five cases in the last two days with three in Oakville and a single case in Burlington.

Three of the cases are at Catholic schools in Oakville – St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary, St. Michael Catholic Elementary, and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary. The new case in Burlington is at M. M. Robinson High.

Staff and students who came into contact with the Nora Henderson case have also been directed to stay home and isolate for two weeks.

Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares

Hamilton schools now have a combined 36 unresolved cases as of Oct. 22, including an outbreak at Sacred Heart of Jesus elementary involving four active cases.

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) — 28 cases

Bennetto Elementary: three cases

Dalewood Elementary: one case

Dundana Elementary: one case

Dundas Valley Secondary: one case

Flamborough Centre Elementary: one case

Frank Panabaker Elementary (North Campus): two cases

Glendale Secondary: one case

Gordon Price Elementary: one case

Highview Elementary: two cases

Huntington Park Elementary: one case

Lake Avenue Elementary: one case

Nora Frances Henderson Secondary: one case

Queen Victoria Elementary: one case

Saltfleet District High: one case

Shannen Koostachin Elementary: two cases

Sherwood Secondary: two cases

Sir Allan MacNab Secondary: two cases

System Alternative Education — Rebecca Street location: one case

Tiffany Hills Elementary: two cases

Westdale Secondary: one case

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) — eight cases

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Elementary: four cases

St. David Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary: one case

St. Mary Catholic Secondary: four cases

Hamilton has two active cases in child-care centres at:

R. L. Hyslop: one case

St. David Early Learning and Care Centre: one case

Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools

McMaster University has reported seven on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported three cases.

Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares

Halton public schools reported 25 unresolved cases as of Oct. 22.

Burlington — six cases

Brant Hills Public: one case

Burlington Central Elementary (Grades 7 and 8): one case

Corpus Christi Catholic Secondary: one case

M. M. Robinson High: one case

Nelson Secondary: two cases

Halton Hills — two cases

Acton District High: one case

Christ the King Catholic Secondary: one case

Milton — five cases

Craig Kielburger Secondary: one case

Escarpment View Public: one case

Lumen Christi Catholic Elementary: one case

Queen of Heaven Catholic Elementary: one case

W. I. Dick Middle: one case

Oakville — 12 cases

Captain R. Wilson Public: one case

Falgarwood Public: one case

Garth Webb Secondary: one case

Gladys Speers Public: one case

Heritage Glen Public: one case

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary: one case

Iroquois Ridge High: two cases

Post’s Corners Public: one case

St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary: one case

St. Michael Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary: one case

Halton has three active cases in child-care centres at:

Les Coccinelles (Milton): one case

Parkview Children’s Centre — The Village School (Oakville): one case

Western Heights Montessori Academy (Oakville): one case

Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares

Niagara public schools reported a combined seven cases as of Oct. 22.

Fort Erie — one case

Stevensville Public: one case

Grimsby — one case

Grimsby Secondary: one case

Niagara Falls — three cases

ÉÉC Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse: two cases

Saint Paul Catholic High: one case

St. Catharines — two cases

Dalewood Public: one case

Port Weller Public: one case

Niagara region has one active case in a child-care centre:

Welland Regional Child Care Centre: one case

Cases in Niagara-area post-secondary schools

Brock University has had four coronavirus cases with the first Sept. 16 involving an off-campus student while another reported on Sept. 28 involved a student who was last on campus on Sept. 22.

The third and fourth cases involved individuals who were last on campus Oct. 5 and Oct. 2. respectively.

Niagara College has reported three COVID-19 cases amid the 2020-2021 school year. The first was revealed on Oct.10 at Niagara-on-the-Lake and two more were disclosed Tuesday at the Welland campus.

Cases in Brant County schools and daycares

Brant County public schools reported one active coronavirus case as of Oct. 22.

Brantford

St. John’s College: one case

Brant has no active cases in child-care centres.