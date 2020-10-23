New COVID-19 assessment centre opens on Hamilton Mountain at Mohawk College

Send this page to someone via email

A new COVID-19 assessment centre on the Hamilton Mountain opens Friday at Mohawk College.

The facility replaces the drive-thru testing site at the Dave Andreychuk Mountain arena, which is now closed and being converted back into an arena.

According to St. Joseph’s Healthcare, which is staffing the site, the location is at a self-contained building separate from the main college campus in the N Wing at Mohawk College’s Fennell campus.

The new location will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only.

The centre is expected to accommodate between 400 to 500 tests a day.

Parking for the testing centre is in the P4 lot, across from the N Wing opposite the David Braley Athletic and Recreation Centre.

Hamilton public health reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with two new outbreaks and another death.

The deceased is a 70-year-old man who died in hospital on Tuesday, according to the city. Hamilton has had 48 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The new outbreaks involve a positive case with a staff member at Wentworth Lodge and three people connected with the Restoration Hamilton Full Gospel Church.

Wentworth Lodge, on South Street West in Dundas, was the subject of a wave one outbreak in early April after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

An outbreak at St. Joseph’s Villa, which was declared by public health on Tuesday, is over. Officials at the home said the outbreak involved a staff member who was not a front-line worker and had no direct contact with any residents.

Hamilton is dealing with 15 active outbreaks as of Thursday at:

One school (Sacred Heart of Jesus elementary school)

Four long-term care homes (Dundurn Place Care Centre, Macassa Lodge, Parkview Nursing Centre, Wentworth Lodge)

Two retirement homes (Cardinal residences, Amica Dundas)

Two retail outlets (Kushies baby store, Footlocker at Lime Ridge Mall)

One woman’s shelter (Inasmuch House)

One restaurant (Radius)

One gym (SPINCO)

One manufacturer (ArcelorMittal Hamilton East, a unit of ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada)

One builder (Flynn Canada Ltd.)

One charity organization (Restoration Full Gospel Church)

The 81 cases at SPINCO involve 48 members, two staff, and 31 secondary cases connected with people who had contact with someone who went to the gym.

The outbreak at Radius restaurant on James Street South involves six COVID-19 cases, of whom all are staff.