Person in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Toronto’s east end

A person has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end Thursday evening, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Meadowacres Drive, north of Highway 401, at around 7:30 p.m.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A police spokesperson told Global News it was unclear where exactly the stabbing occurred.
