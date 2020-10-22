Menu

Crime

Person in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Toronto’s east end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 10:24 pm
Police block off an area outside of a home after a stabbing Thursday evening.
Police block off an area outside of a home after a stabbing Thursday evening. John Hanley / Global News

A person has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end Thursday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Meadowacres Drive, north of Highway 401, at around 7:30 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson told Global News it was unclear where exactly the stabbing occurred.

