Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 48th death tied to COVID-19, declares 2 new outbreaks

Hamilton public health reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with two new outbreaks and another death.

The deceased is a 70-year-old man who died in hospital on Tuesday, according to the city. Hamilton has had 48 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The new outbreaks involve a positive case with a staff member at Wentworth Lodge and three people connected with the Restoration Hamilton Full Gospel Church.

Wentworth Lodge, on South Street West in Dundas, was the subject of a wave one outbreak in early April after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

An outbreak at St. Joseph’s Villa, which was declared by public health on Tuesday, is over. Officials at the home said the outbreak involved a staff member who was not a front-line worker and had no direct contact with any residents.

Hamilton is dealing with 15 active outbreaks as of Thursday at:

One school (Sacred Heart of Jesus elementary school)

Four long-term care homes (Dundurn Place Care Centre, Macassa Lodge, Parkview Nursing Centre, Wentworth Lodge)

Two retirement homes (Cardinal residences, Amica Dundas)

Two retail outlets (Kushies baby store, Footlocker at Lime Ridge Mall)

One woman’s shelter (Inasmuch House)

One restaurant (Radius)

One gym (SPINCO)

One manufacturer (ArcelorMittal Hamilton East, a unit of ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada)

One builder (Flynn Canada Ltd.)

One charity organization (Restoration Full Gospel Church)

The 81 cases at SPINCO involve 48 members, two staff, and 31 secondary cases connected with people who had contact with someone who went to the gym. The outbreak at Radius restaurant on James Street South involves six COVID-19 cases, of whom all are staff.

Hamilton reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the city’s total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 1,616.

The city says 42.2 per cent (86) of the city’s 204 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

Hamilton has 166 active cases as of Oct. 22 with five people receiving hospital care.

Halton Region reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, two outbreaks over

Public Health Halton reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and declared two outbreaks over at a pair of long-term care homes.

The outbreak on Revera Northridge’s second floor in Oakville involving a resident case was declared over on Wednesday, while the outbreak at Cama Woodlands Cedarview location was declared over on Tuesday. The case at Cama involved a staff member.

Halton now has five outbreaks in the region at three long-term care homes (Village of Tansley Woods LTC, Post Inn Village and Chartwell Waterford in Oakville) and two retirement homes (Village of Tansley Woods and Amica Georgetown).

The outbreak at the Village of Tansley Woods involves 41 people in total with 32 resident cases, six staff cases and three cases under investigation that have not yet been connected with residents or staff in the home. Three people in the facility died in October as a result of the outbreak.

Chartwell Waterford has 24 cases tied to 17 residents, one staff member and six others connected to the home. The facility also reported a death on Friday. No details were made available by Halton public heath.

The region has had 1,932 cases since the pandemic began.

Burlington accounted for 13 of the new cases reported on Thursday. The region has 92 active cases as of Oct. 22 and 548 cases since the pandemic began.

Oakville reported 15 new cases on Oct. 22, and now has 694 cases since March.

The region has 30 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, with 11 in Burlington and 11 in Halton Hills.

Public Health Halton says 39.8 per cent (117) of its 318 cases in the last 10 days were among residents under the age of 39. Burlington accounts for 133 of the total new cases in the last 10 days with 39 (29.3 per cent) under the age of 39.

Niagara Region reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported another 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the region’s total number of cases to 1,304 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 86 active cases as of Oct. 22.

The region has 68 virus-related deaths since March.

Niagara has four outbreaks connected with the coronavirus at two retirement homes (Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines, the Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls) and two nursing homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, Rapelje Lodge).

Since the pandemic was declared, 42.9 per cent (560) of the region’s 1,304 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports no new COVID-19 cases, outbreak over at long-term care home

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region has an overall total of 508 lab-confirmed positive cases.

Officials say there are 10 active cases as of Oct. 22.

Public health says 34 per cent (173) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region declared an outbreak at the Caressant Care long-term care home in Courtland over on Wednesday.

Haldimand-Norfolk has 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

Brant County reports no new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region has a total of 225 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 19 active cases as of Oct. 22 and no cases receiving hospital care.

The region has five deaths tied to COVID-19 infections.

Public health says 38.2 per cent (86) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has one institutional outbreak at Hardy Terrace long-term care home in Brantford.