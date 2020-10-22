Menu

Crime

2 suspects sought after Lindsay grocery store employee assaulted: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 1:13 pm
Police in Lindsay are looking for two suspects after a theft and assault at a grocery store.
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking for two suspects after a grocery store employee was assaulted on Wednesday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 5:50 p.m., a man and woman attended a William Street grocery store and began placing merchandise into a handbasket.

It’s alleged the pair left the business without paying for the items.

Read more: 2 suspects sought following residential break and enter in Lindsay, police say

An employee approached them to “take control of the handbasket” from the man and a struggle ensued.

Police say the employee was knocked to the floor, sustaining minor injuries.

The suspects fled the area prior to police arriving.

The male suspect is six feet tall with a medium build and a brown buzz cut. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Champion” on the front in white letters, grey and black camouflage pants and black running shoes with white soles.

The female suspect is described as five feet five inches tall with a medium build and long, straight, dark brown hair worn up in a “messy” bun on top of her head. She was wearing a black jacket with prominent chrome zippers, grey tight-fitting pants and black running shoes with white soles, and carrying a large black leather purse with a leather and chain shoulder strap.

Suspects in the grocery store theft and assault.
Suspects in the grocery store theft and assault. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online

AssaultCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayGrocery Storegrocery store theftemployee assault
