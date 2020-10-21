2 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston area; active case count now 7

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston area Wednesday.

According to the health unit, two men in their 20s received positive test results over the last 24 hours.

The mode of transmission for both cases is still under investigation.

Over the course of the pandemic, the Kingston region has recorded a total of 174 cases of COVID-19, with 167 of those cases now deemed recovered.

The additional cases bring the region’s active case count to 7 on Wednesday.

