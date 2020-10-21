Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

2 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston area; active case count now 7

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 3:08 pm
KFL&A Public Health has identified new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health has identified new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston area Wednesday.

According to the health unit, two men in their 20s received positive test results over the last 24 hours.

The mode of transmission for both cases is still under investigation.

Read more: Employee at Millhaven Institution tests positive for COVID-19: CSC

Over the course of the pandemic, the Kingston region has recorded a total of 174 cases of COVID-19, with 167 of those cases now deemed recovered.

The additional cases bring the region’s active case count to 7 on Wednesday.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Ontario government slammed for inconsistent coronavirus rules' Ontario government slammed for inconsistent coronavirus rules
Ontario government slammed for inconsistent coronavirus rules
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusKFLA Public HealthCoronavirus kingstonCovid 19 kingstonKingston covid-19new cases kingstonkingston new cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers