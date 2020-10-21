Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after Toronto officers shot at during search warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say the Special Investigations Unit is investigating after several people — including two teen boys — allegedly opened fire on officers who were searching a home.

Police say the incident happened early Wednesday morning in the city’s east end.

They say that while officers were in the home, as many as five occupants fired multiple rounds at police.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, and three 19-year-olds have been charged with discharging a firearm with intent to wound, endanger life or prevent arrest.

Toronto police did not provide any details about injuries, but they note that officers did not return fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they seized two firearms from the home and charged a total of eight people.

1021 12:50 Search Warrant Executed, Donway & Lawrence Ave East, Eig…., 2 Frrms Szd. https://t.co/6z0rzSX4Gd — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 21, 2020