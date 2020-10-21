Menu

Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after Toronto officers shot at during search warrant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2020 1:36 pm
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating an incident in Ottawa after it said Wednesday a man fell to his death from an apartment building.
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating an incident in Ottawa after it said Wednesday a man fell to his death from an apartment building. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say the Special Investigations Unit is investigating after several people — including two teen boys — allegedly opened fire on officers who were searching a home.

Police say the incident happened early Wednesday morning in the city’s east end.

They say that while officers were in the home, as many as five occupants fired multiple rounds at police.

Read more: Tensions rise in midtown Toronto community following arrests at demonstration, SIU investigating

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, and three 19-year-olds have been charged with discharging a firearm with intent to wound, endanger life or prevent arrest.

Toronto police did not provide any details about injuries, but they note that officers did not return fire.

Police say they seized two firearms from the home and charged a total of eight people.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
