Crime

York police charge man in connection with several hate-related incidents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2020 12:17 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser.
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a series of hate-motivated incidents in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police say they were contacted in September about a man yelling anti-Semitic remarks at someone driving a vehicle.

When the driver began filming the incident, investigators say the suspect attempted to assault them.

Teen charged after 'hate-motivated comments' made during online learning session, York police say

Police say they have identified six other incidents, which involved anti-Black and anti-Semitic graffiti, that they believe are connected to the same suspect.

They say tips from the public led to the arrest of Kurt Edwards, 43, of no fixed address, on Sunday.

Edwards is charged with seven counts of mischief to property, assault and failure to comply.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
