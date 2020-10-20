Manitoba Public Insurance hires Eric Herbelin as new president and CEO

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

There’s a new man at the top of Manitoba Public Insurance.

After what it called an “exhaustive local, national and international search,” the Crown corporation announced the hiring of Eric Herbelin as new president and CEO.

Herbelin was formally the president and CEO of Elips Life Insurance Company, a Swiss Re Group’s subsidiary headquartered in Chicago, Il.

MPI says he brings over two decades of senior leadership experience in the insurance industry, including “particular expertise in strategy, corporate development and risk management.”

A news release adds “Herbelin has led large customer-centric and digital modernization programs that will serve MPI well through its season of transformation.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Mr. Herbelin’s insurance experience will bring welcome perspectives to the organization and ensure the Crown corporation is delivering industry best-practice solutions within the public insurance context” Manitoba Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton says.

“I have no doubt the selection of Mr. Herbelin will serve to strengthen and secure the long-term sustainability of the public insurance program.”

A Swiss native, Herbelin recieved an undergraduate degree, Masters degree and his MBA at universities in his home country. MPI says French is his first language.

Read more: Manitoba Public Insurance CEO Ben Graham to step down in September

Herbelin takes over from Ben Graham, who announced this summer he would be leaving MPI after less than two years on the job, taking a position with Manitoba Blue Cross.

MPI says Herbelin formally takes the position on Jan. 4, 2021.

1:35 Manitoba Public Insurance is stepping up efforts to catch fraudsters Manitoba Public Insurance is stepping up efforts to catch fraudsters