Canada

2 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region, 2 more resolved, 9 active

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 4:25 pm
KFL&A Public Health has identified new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health has identified new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Monday, after a weekend of no new cases at all.

The public health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard is also recording two new resolved cases, brining Monday’s total active cases to 9.

Read more: Kingston officials thank students for subdued Homecoming, despite some fines

According to the health unit, two men in their 20s received positive results Monday. The mode of transmission for both cases is still under investigation.

There is still currently only one outbreak of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region, at Fairmount Home in Frontenac County. Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirmed a case of COVID-19 at Millhaven Institution Monday, but public health said it is “not able to share any identifying information of any of case or potential case.”

It’s still unclear when the employee at the institution tested positive for the virus, but CSC said no inmate has been infected at this time.

Public health says they are working to clarify how many cases would constitute an outbreak at a federal penitentiary, and where that information would be posted for the public.

Overall since the pandemic began, the Kingston region has seen a total of 172 cases, with 163 of those cases deemed resolved.

