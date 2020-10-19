October 24 – Leading Edge Physiotherapy

Chronic Pain. We’ve all got something that’s nagging and we’ve all likely tried something for it.

At Leading Edge Physiotherapy, they believe in finding the right treatment, for the right person, at the right time.

This Saturday, join Grant Fedoruk, from Leading Edge to discuss chronic neck, back.. chronic ANYWHERE pain. discuss how advanced treatments like IMS, Spinal Decompression, Radial Shockwave, and Hydrotherapy combined with hands on skills can make your long term pain a thing of the past. Find out how Leading Edge Physiotherapy can help you, this Saturday at Noon on Talk To The Experts on 630 CHED.

Advertisement