Coronavirus: 1 new case in City of Kawartha Lakes, 1 resolved case in Haliburton County

One new case of the novel coronavirus was reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes over the weekend — the region’s health unit’s lone active case.

According to the Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit update Monday, a new case was reported on Sunday, increasing the municipality’s overall total to 184 cases.

It is the only active case after the one active case in Haliburton County was declared resolved over the weekend.

The health unit now reports 248 cases overall, which includes 19 cases in Haliburton County and 45 cases in Northumberland County.

Since the pandemic began, the health unit has reported 33 deaths related to COVID-19. Thirty-two deaths have been reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, which includes 28 residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. One person in Northumberland County died in September.

Current high-risk contacts (asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

One in the City of Kawartha Lakes (down from three reported on Friday)

12 in Northumberland County (up from five reported on Friday)

Four in Haliburton County (down from five reported Friday)

The health unit notes its updates are often 25-hours behind real-time data.

