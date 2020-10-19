Coronavirus: New case increases active total to 5 for Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports one new case of the novel coronavirus Monday following three new cases over the weekend.

Monday’s case is the 138th for the health unit overall. Two new cases were also reported on Saturday and one new case on Sunday for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The health unit also reported one more resolved case on Sunday. There are now five active cases and 131 resolved.

Since the pandemic was declared, there have been two deaths — both in April — related to COVID-19 complications.

The drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park in Peterborough continues to take appointments. All appointments on weekdays can be booked using the online booking tool. Testing is not held on the weekends.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre will continue to operate daily as usual. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a physician, contact the centre directly at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required.

Appointments for the East Gate site cannot be booked through the assessment centre. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

As of Monday, more than 33,050 people have been tested for the virus, the health unit reports. Approximately one in five residents has been tested at least once.

