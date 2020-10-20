Halifax fire supervisor referred to HR over lewd internal email

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax Fire and Emergency supervisor is in hot water after sending a lewd message in an email to co-workers.

Officials with Halifax Fire and Emergency (HRFE) have confirmed that the supervisor has been referred to human resources after sending the crude and sexist message as part of a morning briefing email.

The message in question was a quote from standup comedian Sheng Wang.

“Why do people say ‘grow some balls’? Balls are weak and sensitive. If you wanna be tough, grow a vagina. Those things can take a pounding,” is the joke that was included in the briefing email in large red letters.

Global News has been able to identify the supervisor who sent the email but has been unable to contact him for comment. For that reason, he is not being identified.

Deputy Chief David Meldrum, a spokesperson for HRFE, told Global News that the “inappropriate message” was circulated as part of an internal email.

“This conduct does not align with our values,” Meldrum said.

The supervisor has been referred to human resources but Meldrum said no details on the employee can be shared as it is a personnel matter.

“HRFE is committed to fostering a safe, inclusive and equitable workplace,” police said.

The union representing firefighters in Halifax did not respond to a request for comment.

‘Systemic discrimination based on gender’

This isn’t the first time that sexism has been a topic for HRFE.

In 2017, fire Chief Ken Steubing issued an apology to all female firefighters who suffered systemic gender discrimination in the city.

The act was part of a formal, negotiated apology to one former firefighter who won a settlement after a 12-year battle.

“In Halifax and in fact in many other fire services across our nation this has led to systemic discrimination based on gender. For this I extend an apology to Liane Tessier and any other female firefighter who has experienced discrimination within this organization,” Steubing said.

The apology to Tessier came after years of her complaints about abusive and disrespectful behaviour from her male counterparts.

—With files from The Canadian Press