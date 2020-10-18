4 new coronavirus cases in London and Middlesex, 1 outbreak resolved

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported four new novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, along with seven new recoveries.

The region’s total COVID-19 case count stands at 1,034, including 908 people who have recovered. There are at least 68 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

The health unit reported the first coronavirus death in several months on Thursday, bringing the region’s total to 58.

According to health unit data, all four new cases reported Sunday involve people in London. Two are in their 20s and two are in their 50s. At least one is a health-care worker.

The region’s non-ICU hospitalized tally rose by one. Overall, 122 people have needed to be hospitalized during the pandemic, including 33 needing intensive care.

An outbreak at Mount Hope Centre for Long-Term Care has been declared over. It was declared active on Oct. 4.

Nine outbreaks remain active; Westmount Gardens (Lily), Chartwell London Long Term Care Residence (facility-wide), Chelsey Park (fourth floor), Craigwiel Gardens (facility-wide), McGarrell Place (Ivey Lane, Harris House, Windermere Way), Henley Place LTC (Harris), Extendicare (facility-wide), Peoplecare Oak Crossing (Juniper and Norway Spruce) and Earls Court Village (fourth floor).

Outbreaks at long-term care homes and retirement homes are linked to at least 217 cases and 38 deaths in the region.

The MLHU declared an outbreak at a London Starbucks after three staff members tested positive.

The health unit also identified a positive case of COVID-19 at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School on Friday.

At least 11 cases have been reported in schools in London and Middlesex since Sept. 21, eight since Monday, Oct. 5.

An active outbreak remains at London Hall, a student residence building at Western University.

Declared Oct. 11, the outbreak came after four students tested positive for the virus. They’re now isolating out of the residence building. Some close contacts were also moved to a quarantine location as a precaution.

No new cases have been reported as a result of the London Hall outbreak.

At least 74 Western students have tested positive for the virus since the start of last month. The number is likely higher, however the health unit is refraining from issuing an ongoing updated figure.

In terms of age, people in their 20s account for the largest group of cases in the region, with 255, followed by people in their 50s with 135 cases and people in their 30s with 132.

The region’s incident rate has risen to 203.7 per 100,000 people, while Ontario’s is 428.6.

At least 946 cases have been reported in London, while 31 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Elsewhere, Thames Centre’s case count stands at 21, while Middlesex Centre’s is 20, North Middlesex is at eight, Lucan Biddulph seven and Southwest Middlesex one.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 660 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths on Sunday.

This increases the total number of cases in the province to 64,371 and the number of deaths to 3,046.

In total, 55,371 people have recovered from the virus — an increase of 685 people since Saturday.

The government reported 40,850 coronavirus tests were completed on Saturday and 4,658,413 tests have been completed to date.

Elgin and Oxford

Officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The new case brings the region’s total case count to 291, of which 270 people have recovered and five have died. The death toll has not changed since early July.

According to SWPH data, there are at least 16 active cases in the region. None are currently in hospital.

Four cases are in Tillsonburg, two each are in Ingersoll, Aylmer and Norwich, three are in St. Thomas while Woodstock, West Elgin, and East Zorra-Tavistock each have one.

The active cases involve six people in their 50s, three people aged 19 or younger, three people in their 20s, and two people each in their 30s and 70s. Eight are female and eight are male.

Two outbreaks remain active in the region. The latest was declared Saturday at Chartwell Aylmer and involves one staff member. The other was declared on Oct. 5 at Caressant Care on Mary Bucke in St. Thomas and also involves one staff member.

By location, Aylmer has seen the largest number of cases during the pandemic, recording 84. A large number were reported in July and August.

Elsewhere, St. Thomas has seen 49 cases, while Bayham has seen 38, Woodstock 32 and Tillsonburg 29.

People in their 50s make up the largest group of cases by age, accounting for 58, followed by people in their 20s with 53.

Of the region’s overall case count, 23 people have needed hospitalization, including 11 who have been admitted to intensive care.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) does not provide COVID-19 updates over the weekend.

As of Friday, the region’s total case tally stood at 140, of which 131 people have recovered. Five people have died, a tally that has not changed since April 29.

The health unit says there were at least four known active cases as of Friday.

There were no active institutional outbreaks in the region. A total of eight had been reported, linked to 24 cases and four deaths.

There have also been no cases yet linked to schools.

At least 32 cases in the region have involved people in their 20s, while 25 have been people in their 50s and 22 in their 60s.

The total number of hospitalizations has not changed since late April. A total of five people have needed to be hospitalized.

Some 42,983 tests had been conducted by the health unit as of Oct. 10, the most recent figures available. The week of Oct. 4 to 10 saw 2,614 people tested.

Sarnia and Lambton

Officials with Lambton Public Health reported no new cases or recoveries late Saturday.

The region’s total case count remains the same at 362, of which 324 people have recovered. Twenty-five people have died, a tally unchanged since early June.

There are at least 13 known active cases in the region. It’s not clear where the active cases are in the county as the health unit has refused to release location data.

Two outbreaks also remain active; one at Twin Lakes Terrace Long-Term Care Home with one active case and the second in an unidentified workplace with three cases.

A total of 12 outbreaks have been declared, with 10 in health facilities and two in unspecified workplaces.

The outbreaks have been linked to 113 cases and 16 deaths, with nearly all cases and all 16 deaths coming from two Sarnia seniors’ facilities.

Health unit data shows that 77 cases have involved people aged 80 or older, while 53 cases have involved people in their 50s and 54 have involved people in their 20s.

Bluewater Health says one COVID-19 patient is in its care. It’s the first patient with the virus to be admitted to Bluewater Health since late May.

The hospital says it has tested a total of 64 people who have been confirmed positive since the pandemic began.

— With files from Matthew Trevithick, Sawyer Bogdan and Nick Westoll

