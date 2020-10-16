St. Thomas police search for missing 13-year-old with ties to London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in St. Thomas are searching for 13-year-old Trystin Mulhern who was reported missing Friday morning.

He was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday and officers say someone spoke to him over the phone later that day.

His current whereabouts are unknown, but police say the 13-year-old does have ties to the London area.

Anyone with information on the location of Trystin Mulhern is asked to call St. Thomas Police Service at 519-631-1224.

