Health

COVID-19: Quebec reports 1,055 new cases and 13 more deaths

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Click to play video ''
WATCH: Quebec officials provide update on COVID-19 measures

Quebec reported 1,055 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths linked to the virus on Friday.

The province’s death toll now stands at 6,018. Only one of the 13 news deaths happened in the last 24 hours — 11 of them occurred between Oct. 9 and 14 and two of them prior to that.

The number of hospitalizations went up by 14 since Thursday, for a total of 507. Four more people are in the intensive care for a total of 87.

READ MORE: Halloween to go ahead with restrictions in Quebec amid coronavirus pandemic

The latest testing data shows that 29,028 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Oct. 14.

So far Quebec has administered 2,752,073 novel coronavirus tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total number of people who have been infected with the virus in Quebec since the beginning of the health crisis now stands at 91,018.

–with files from The Canadian Press

