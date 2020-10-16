Menu

Crime

Northumberland OPP lay 55 speeding charges over Thanksgiving weekend

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 10:59 am
Northumberland OPP were busy over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Northumberland OPP were busy over the Thanksgiving long weekend. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Northumberland OPP officers issued 55 speeding tickets during the Thanksgiving long weekend.

In data released Friday, the detachment says officers responded to 205 calls during Oct. 9-12 while conducting numerous foot patrols and several RIDE check points and off-road vehicle checks.

The traffic safety campaign netting the following charges:

  • speeding: 55
  • smeatbelt infractions: 2
  • careless driving: 1
  • moving violations: 10
  • insurance-related charges: 5
  • impaired driving charges: 1
“Highway safety is a shared responsibility,” said Const. Kim Johnston. Police say they count on motorists to drive within posted speed limits, not to be distracted while driving, and not to operate vehicles if consuming alcohol or drugs. “These efforts will ensure everyone travels to and from their destinations safely.”

