Bill Kelly: Why is the Ford government’s approval rating dropping?

Send this page to someone via email

The latest Abacus Research Poll about Ontario politics presents an interesting narrative.

As we head into the second wave of COVID-19, the Ford government still has the support of most Ontario voters, but that support has dropped significantly since the last poll in May.

In fact, Ford’s lead in approval ratings has dropped eight percentage points since May.

READ MORE: Restaurant industry reacts to Ontario premier’s plea to delivery apps to cut charges

So, why the sudden drop in support for the Ford government?

You don’t have to look any farther than the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford drew rave reviews for his handling of the early stages of the pandemic, but his government’s rollout of the recovery plan has drawn a truckload of push back.

Story continues below advertisement

The back to school plan has been lambasted by health care officials and educators and parents.

2:20 Coronavirus: Doug Ford says anti-maskers showing up at his house ‘disturbing’ Coronavirus: Doug Ford says anti-maskers showing up at his house ‘disturbing’

We’re worried that little or nothing has been done to correct the tragic circumstances in long-term care facilities, and a growing number of Ontarians think Ford is more concerned about the economy than public health.

This poll, like all other polls, is just a snapshot in time. But it sends a clear message that there is growing discontent with the way the Ford government is handling the pandemic — a message that the government cannot and should not ignore.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Listen to the latest from the Bill Kelly Show

​

Advertisement