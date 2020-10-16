Menu

Crime

Forest teen charged with mischief for allegedly making up abduction attempt: OPP

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 9:43 am
FILE.
FILE. Don Mitchell / Global News

Lambton Ontario Provincial Police say an attempted abduction in September appears to have been fabricated.

In an earlier release, OPP reported that on Sept. 1, around 1 p.m., a suspect attempted to drag a 16-year-old boy into the back seat of a vehicle on Prince Street in the Town of Forest.

Trending Stories

Read more: Lambton OPP search for suspect after 16-year-old escapes from being dragged into car

Police are now saying that they believe the attempted abduction was fabricated.

As a result, a 16-year-old of Lambton County has been charged with public mischief.

