Forest teen charged with mischief for allegedly making up abduction attempt: OPP

Lambton Ontario Provincial Police say an attempted abduction in September appears to have been fabricated.

In an earlier release, OPP reported that on Sept. 1, around 1 p.m., a suspect attempted to drag a 16-year-old boy into the back seat of a vehicle on Prince Street in the Town of Forest.

Police are now saying that they believe the attempted abduction was fabricated.

As a result, a 16-year-old of Lambton County has been charged with public mischief.

