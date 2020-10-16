Menu

Traffic

Man killed, another in hospital after 3-vehicle crash north of Rocky Mountain House: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 1:33 am
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

The RCMP are investigating after a three-vehicle crash north of Rocky Mountain House on Wednesday left one man dead and sent another to hospital.

Officers responded to the collision at 3:56 p.m. on Wednesday, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

RCMP said it’s believed a pickup truck was headed north on Highway 22 and stopped to turn on to Echo Canyon Drive when another northbound pickup truck hit the truck that had stopped.

“The first pickup truck was then struck by a tractor trailer unit travelling south,” police said.

The 34-year-old man driving the first pickup truck died at the scene, according to the RCMP. The 24-year-old man in the second pickup truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor trailor was not injured.

READ MORE: 2 people dead after Highway 21 crash east of Edmonton 

Traffic was rerouted away from the scene for several hours as an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene. Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

