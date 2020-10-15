16-year-old charged with drug-trafficking, weapon offences in Melancthon, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve charged a 16-year-old from Melancthon, Ont., with drug-trafficking and weapon offences.
OPP executed a warrant at a Melancthon address on Wednesday and found $2,000 worth of cocaine, two modified firearms and other ammunition.
The suspect, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with drug trafficking and weapons-related offences, specific to prohibited weapon possession and unsafe storage.
The teen suspect was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
