Crime

16-year-old charged with drug-trafficking, weapon offences in Melancthon, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 4:12 pm
OPP executed a warrant at a Melancthon address on Wednesday and found $2,000 worth of cocaine, two modified firearms and other ammunition.
OPP executed a warrant at a Melancthon address on Wednesday and found $2,000 worth of cocaine, two modified firearms and other ammunition. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve charged a 16-year-old from Melancthon, Ont., with drug-trafficking and weapon offences.

OPP executed a warrant at a Melancthon address on Wednesday and found $2,000 worth of cocaine, two modified firearms and other ammunition.

Read more: Peterborough teen allegedly rams OPP cruiser while fleeing arrest for speeding

The suspect, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with drug trafficking and weapons-related offences, specific to prohibited weapon possession and unsafe storage.

The teen suspect was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Nottawasaga OPPOntario Court of JusticeDufferin OPPMelancthonMelancthon drug traffickingmelancthon weapon offencesOntario Youth Criminal Justice Act
