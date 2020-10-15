Menu

Crime

Fatal shooting in Merritt, B.C.: RCMP’s major crimes unit investigating overnight homicide

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 3:59 pm
Police say a Merritt man in his 20s was shot just before 1 a.m. and was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Global News

A homicide investigation is underway in B.C.’s Southern Interior following a fatal shooting early Thursday.

Merritt RCMP say the shooting happened along the 2600 block of Granite Avenue shortly before 1 a.m., with officers finding an adult man in medical distress.

Police say the man, a Merritt resident in his 20s, was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Read more: B.C. man accused of mass shooting in Penticton pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The RCMP’s Southeast District major crimes unit is now investigating the homicide.

“Merritt RCMP has secured a scene and major crime investigators will be in the Granite Avenue area as it continues its investigation into this incident,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner, unit commander of the Southeast District major crime unit.

“Although the investigation is in its infancy, this occurrence appears to be targeted in nature, and police do not believe there is any further risk to public safety.”

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Southeast District major crime unit at 1-877-987-8477.

