Fatal shooting in Merritt, B.C.: RCMP’s major crimes unit investigating overnight homicide

A homicide investigation is underway in B.C.’s Southern Interior following a fatal shooting early Thursday.

Merritt RCMP say the shooting happened along the 2600 block of Granite Avenue shortly before 1 a.m., with officers finding an adult man in medical distress.

Police say the man, a Merritt resident in his 20s, was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The RCMP’s Southeast District major crimes unit is now investigating the homicide.

“Merritt RCMP has secured a scene and major crime investigators will be in the Granite Avenue area as it continues its investigation into this incident,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner, unit commander of the Southeast District major crime unit.

“Although the investigation is in its infancy, this occurrence appears to be targeted in nature, and police do not believe there is any further risk to public safety.”

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Southeast District major crime unit at 1-877-987-8477.

