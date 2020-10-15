No new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, and said only three cases remain active in the province.

The province said Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 907 Nova Scotia tests the day prior.

To date, Nova Scotia has completed 102,918 negative test results, 1,092 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

One person is currently hospitalized in ICU as a result of the virus, according to Public Health.

Nova Scotia says 1,024 cases are now considered resolved.

The Atlantic bubble remains intact and operational despite the increasing number of cases being reported in New Brunswick.

The province told Global News over the weekend that it continues to monitor the situation but has no plans to change its rules now.

Nova Scotia remains the only province in the Atlantic bubble that has not issued guidance on travel to New Brunswick, which reported 82 active cases on Tuesday.