Health

Manitoba health officials to launch flu immunization campaign

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 11:06 am
Click to play video 'Are hospitals ready for COVID-19 and flu season?' Are hospitals ready for COVID-19 and flu season?
Manitoba dealt with an unprecedented flu season last year with multiple strains hitting at the same time. Hospitals were over capacity and staff were overwhelmed. In a one-on-one interview with Manitoba's chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa, we find out if hospitals are ready if it happens again.

Manitoba health officials will launch the province’s flu immunization campaign on Thursday.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to announce the details.

The twice-weekly regular COVID-19 press conference with Roussin will be held at 12:30 p.m. as usual. Global News will livestream both press conferences.

Manitoba’s flu season generally runs from the last week in October until about May. Numbers are reported weekly on the Manitoba Government website.

Last season’s numbers, from September 2019 until the middle of March 2020, included 403 people hospitalized, 40 people admitted to ICU, and 29 deaths.

Read more: Manitoba Health taking new flu vaccine approaches: ‘It is going to feel different’

On average, around 26 per cent of Manitobans get the flu shot each year. This year the province is anticipating an influx of people seeking shots and increased its vaccine order by 20 per cent, according to Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa in September.

Last flu season the province ordered 11,500 vaccinations. This year, Health Minister Cameron Friesen said in August the order will increase to up to 21,500 shots.

For months the province has been putting plans in place to be able to safely vaccinate people in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Manitoba upping order of high-dose flu vaccine amid coronavirus

“Looking at what kind of staffing needs is there’s going to be to immunize people for influenza, looking at space considerations,” Siragusa said.

“We will need bigger spaces, people need to be physically distanced.”

The province is also looking at a new approach, where in some situations, staff will be sent out to vaccinate people as opposed to needing them to come to a clinic.

In some areas, it could also mean patients will need to book an appointment to get their flu shot as opposed to just being able to walk-in to a clinic or hospital.

Details will be announced Thursday.

-With files from Brittany Greenslade

