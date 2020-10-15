Stunt driving, cannabis, alcohol charges laid during traffic stops in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP issued stunt driving, cannabis- and liquor-related charges during traffic stops on Wednesday.

In one incident, an officer around 6:45 a.m. clocked a vehicle travelling 146 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Hwy. 7.

A 53-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving — speeding by 50 or more km/h.

The accused, whose name was not released, will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 1.

Later Wednesday, OPP responded to a traffic complaint about an erratic vehicle travelling on Hwy. 35 near Twigg Road.

An officer located the suspect vehicle and seized an open bottle of alcohol along with a small quantity of cannabis, OPP said.

A 33-year-old was charged with driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 1.

