Stunt driving, cannabis, alcohol charges laid during traffic stops in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP issued stunt driving, cannabis- and liquor-related charges during traffic stops on Wednesday.
In one incident, an officer around 6:45 a.m. clocked a vehicle travelling 146 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Hwy. 7.
A 53-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving — speeding by 50 or more km/h.
The accused, whose name was not released, will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 1.
Later Wednesday, OPP responded to a traffic complaint about an erratic vehicle travelling on Hwy. 35 near Twigg Road.
An officer located the suspect vehicle and seized an open bottle of alcohol along with a small quantity of cannabis, OPP said.
A 33-year-old was charged with driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 1.
