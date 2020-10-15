Menu

Crime

Stunt driving, cannabis, alcohol charges laid during traffic stops in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 11:07 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP issued stunt driving, liquor and cannabis related charges on Wednesday.
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP issued stunt driving, cannabis- and liquor-related charges during traffic stops on Wednesday.

In one incident, an officer around 6:45 a.m. clocked a vehicle travelling 146 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Hwy. 7.

A 53-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving — speeding by 50 or more km/h.

Read more: Driver clocked at 148 km/h in 60 km/h zone outside Peterborough

The accused, whose name was not released, will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 1.

Later Wednesday, OPP responded to a traffic complaint about an erratic vehicle travelling on Hwy. 35 near Twigg Road.

An officer located the suspect vehicle and seized an open bottle of alcohol along with a small quantity of cannabis, OPP said.

A 33-year-old was charged with driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 1.

CannabisCity of Kawartha LakesSpeedingKawartha LakesStunt drivingHighway 7LiquorHighway 35Hwy 7Traffic EnforcementHwy 35
