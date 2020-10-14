Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Some Manitoba voters should be allowed to vote by phone: agency report

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2020 7:39 pm
In its new annual report, Elections Manitoba says some voters should be allowed to cast their ballot by phone in provincial elections.
In its new annual report, Elections Manitoba says some voters should be allowed to cast their ballot by phone in provincial elections. The Canadian Press/ Chris Young

Elections Manitoba says some voters should be allowed to cast their ballot by phone in provincial elections.

The independent agency says voting by phone could be easier for snowbirds and others who are out of the province on election day.

Currently, they are required to apply for absentee ballots by mail.

Read more: Double-check your voter card: some Manitoba voters sent to wrong poll location

In its new annual report, Elections Manitoba says some absentee voters do not have a fixed address while travelling or travel in areas where they cannot receive or return their ballots in time.

Trending Stories

The report says people with disabilities and military personnel serving overseas could also benefit from the change.

Story continues below advertisement

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen’s office says he has yet to review the report and cannot comment yet.

Click to play video 'Evacuees get the chance to vote in Winnipeg' Evacuees get the chance to vote in Winnipeg
Evacuees get the chance to vote in Winnipeg

 

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Manitoba GovernmentCliff CullenElections Mantiobatelephone voting
Flyers
More weekly flyers