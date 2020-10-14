Investigation into child’s death in Fenelon Falls complete: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a child in Fenelon Falls last week is no longer under investigation, OPP say.

On Oct. 6, emergency services personnel responded to a Fenelon Falls address where a nine-year-old child was located and transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

The child was later pronounced deceased, according to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.

Police at the time said the death was under investigation by OPP and the Office of the Chief Coroner, and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

However, on Wednesday, OPP said the investigation was complete.

“There is nothing further that will be released in the media related to this investigation which is now complete,” Const. Carrie Lanning said in an email to Global News Peterborough.

No other details were provided. No charges were laid in the death.