Sports

Canadiens sign goaltender Jake Allen to two-year contract extension

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2020 1:51 pm
In this 2017 file photo, former St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen and Montreal Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers dive for the puck during NHL hockey action in Montreal. Allen signed a two-year contract extension with the Habs worth US US$2.875 million per season. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
In this 2017 file photo, former St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen and Montreal Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers dive for the puck during NHL hockey action in Montreal. Allen signed a two-year contract extension with the Habs worth US US$2.875 million per season. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Jake Allen to a two-year contract extension.

The deal, which kicks in for the 2021-22 campaign, is worth US$2.875 million per season.

Montreal acquired Allen in a trade with St. Louis on Sept. 2.

The 30-year-old Allen played 24 games with the Blues this past season and posted a 12-6-3 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage and two shutouts.

The Fredericton native also made five playoff appearances, registering a 2-1-1 record with a 1.89 GAA and a .935 save percentage.

The Blues selected Allen in the second round, 34th overall, at the 2008 NHL draft. He played 289 games with St. Louis, posting a 148-94-26 record, 2.50 GAA and a .915 save percentage.

The Canadiens hope Allen can fill the team’s need for a capable backup who can lighten the load of all-star workhorse Carey Price.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
