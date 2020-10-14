Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Winnipeg police union signs MOA with city, agreement heading to council for approval

By The Staff The Canadian Press
The association representing Winnipeg police officers has reached a memorandum of agreement with the City of Winnipeg.
A memorandum of agreement has been reached between the City of Winnipeg and the association representing its police officers.

Read more: Winnipeg Police Association wins grievance over pension battle with city

The negotiated agreement is a 48-month term from January 2020 to the end of December 2023.

Click to play video 'Violent weekend means not enough cops to deal with meth crisis: Winnipeg police union president' Violent weekend means not enough cops to deal with meth crisis: Winnipeg police union president
Violent weekend means not enough cops to deal with meth crisis: Winnipeg police union president

It includes general wage adjustments, an increase in allowances for safety footwear and interest arbitration provisions for the next contract.

Read more: Winnipeg police union warns of legal actions, officer retirements after pension changes

The city says its executive policy committee will consider the agreement’s ratification next week and it will then go to council for approval.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg squares off with businesses and contractors in court over over-budget police headquarters' Winnipeg squares off with businesses and contractors in court over over-budget police headquarters
Winnipeg squares off with businesses and contractors in court over over-budget police headquarters
© 2020 The Canadian Press
City of WinnipegWinnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg city councilWinnipeg Police AssociationWinnipeg Police Unionmemorandum of agreement
