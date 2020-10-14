Winnipeg police union signs MOA with city, agreement heading to council for approval

A memorandum of agreement has been reached between the City of Winnipeg and the association representing its police officers.
The negotiated agreement is a 48-month term from January 2020 to the end of December 2023.
It includes general wage adjustments, an increase in allowances for safety footwear and interest arbitration provisions for the next contract.
The city says its executive policy committee will consider the agreement’s ratification next week and it will then go to council for approval.
