Winnipeg police union signs MOA with city, agreement heading to council for approval

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A memorandum of agreement has been reached between the City of Winnipeg and the association representing its police officers.

Read more: Winnipeg Police Association wins grievance over pension battle with city

The negotiated agreement is a 48-month term from January 2020 to the end of December 2023.

1:07 Violent weekend means not enough cops to deal with meth crisis: Winnipeg police union president Violent weekend means not enough cops to deal with meth crisis: Winnipeg police union president

It includes general wage adjustments, an increase in allowances for safety footwear and interest arbitration provisions for the next contract.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says its executive policy committee will consider the agreement’s ratification next week and it will then go to council for approval.

0:50 Winnipeg squares off with businesses and contractors in court over over-budget police headquarters Winnipeg squares off with businesses and contractors in court over over-budget police headquarters