Montreal police set up command post to speak to witnesses after fatal hit and run

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in connection with a fatal hit and run that occurred in the summer.

A command post will take place Wednesday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the city’s east end to gather leads in the case.

Police say an 81-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle when she was walking on Aug. 31 on Sherbrooke Street near the intersection of l’Assomption and Viau boulevards. She died from her injuries a few days later.

The driver did not stop and fled the scene in a white Dodge Grand Caravan van, according to police. The driver’s side mirror, fender and front bumper may be damaged.

The suspect is described as a slim, white man in his 50s with blond or white hair. He was wearing a hat at the time.

Investigators are hoping to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened. Witnesses are encouraged to go to the command post or to contact police directly.

Info-Crime Montreal also announced a $2,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the hit and run.

— With files from the Canadian Press