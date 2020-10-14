Part of Adelaide Street North is closed Wednesday for CP Rail track work

Send this page to someone via email

Adelaide Street North between Central Avenue and Pall Mall Street is closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The city says the closure is to allow CP Rail to complete necessary track realignment ahead of the Adelaide Street underpass construction scheduled for 2021 to 2022.

Londoners travelling to the Carling Heights COVID-19 assessment centre near this road closure are advised to give themselves a little extra time to reach their destination.

Signed detours will be in place for road users in the area, diverting northbound motorists onto King Street, then Ontario Street, Dundas Street and Highbury Avenue North.

Southbound motorists will be detoured onto Oxford Street East and then Highbury Avenue North, Dundas Street, Quebec Street and Queens Avenue.

Come November, the city says there will be two additional road closures in this area for approximately two days to allow CP Rail to finish the track realignment in a way that minimizes disruption in the community.