Bill Kelly: Mike Pence spins fiction over fact

Send this page to someone via email

Trailing significantly in most polls with less than three weeks until the election, it appears that the Trump campaign is making an extra effort to spin facts in the president’s favour.

Included in the plethora of non-facts is the assertion that Mike Pence decisively defeated Kamala Harris in last week’s vice presidential debate.

Politics is often in the eye of the beholder, but praising Pence’s performance is a stretch.

READ MORE: Fact Check — A look at Pence, Harris’ statements in the U.S. vice presidential debate

First of all, continually interrupting and talking over your female opponent and female moderator does not show strength; it shows ignorance and a domineering misogynist attitude that both Pence and his boss continually display against strong women.

Pence was also lauded for his “put down” of Sen. Harris when he stated, ‘You’re entitled to your own opinion, but you’re not entitled to your own facts.'”

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a clever line, but it’s often attributed to Democratic Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynahan (1927-2003), though its origins may be traced to several other politicians from decades earlier.

The irony is that it was Pence who was spinning an alternate reality that evening, claiming that Trump did a great job of handling the pandemic.

No, he hasn’t.

He also claimed that the American economy is rebounding; it’s not.

Lying with a solemn face is still lying.

The American people were duped by a reality show huckster and his grovelling subordinates four years ago.

Let’s hope they don’t get fooled again.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Listen to the latest from the Bill Kelly Show

​

Story continues below advertisement