Calgary man wanted on domestic violence charges arrested by police in B.C.

Police in B.C. found and arrested a Calgary man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a violent domestic incident at the start of October.

According to a news release issued Tuesday by the Calgary Police Service, Wyatt Reader, 21, was apprehended after a pursuit over the weekend.

Suspicious activity in B.C.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested Reader on Oct. 10 after they responded to a “suspicious activity” call from staff at a store in the 3200 block of 39 Avenue in Vernon. RCMP said a man had tried using stolen credit cards, and transactions were declined several times.

Armed with suspect and vehicle descriptions, officers tried to stop the vehicle at 2 p.m., but the “driver refused to stop and drove into a dead-end area of a residential subdivision,” RCMP said.

The man left the vehicle and starting running, police said.

“Officers recovered a number of stolen items from the vehicle, which itself, had been stolen from a neighbouring jurisdiction,” RCMP said.

RCMP used police dogs to track and find the suspect. In this incident, Reader was charged with “numerous offences,” including possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon, flight from police and breaches of court orders.

Possibly crossed border to ‘escape charges’

CPS put out a plea to find Reader on Oct. 7. Leading up to Reader’s arrest, CPS said there was evidence suggesting he was living in a car in the B.C. Interior.

In Calgary, Reader is charged with assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, forcible confinement and five counts of failing to comply with court orders connected to a what police called a “domestic incident” on Oct. 3, when a woman was “violently assaulted.”

CPS said it is working with police agencies to get Reader to Calgary so he can face his domestic violence charges.

“Domestic violence is a serious matter and it is not uncommon to see people cross borders to try and escape charges,” said Staff Sgt. Paul Wozney with the CPS Domestic Conflict Unit.

“Canadian law enforcement agencies are very well integrated and share information seamlessly, so sooner or later a person with warrants will be found.”

