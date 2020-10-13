Menu

Heavy rain alert for parts of Nova Scotia Tuesday overnight: Environment Canada

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 6:40 pm
Pedestrians brave strong wind and rain in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, February 9, 2020.
Pedestrians brave strong wind and rain in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Environment Canada is alerting Nova Scotians that heavy rain is expected on Tuesday night, going into Wednesday.

The alert says the provincial shoreline is expected to get 30-45 millimeters of rain and wind gusts of 50 to 70 kilometers per hour.

“Rain will begin this evening over western regions and spread eastward into the overnight hours, becoming heavy at times,” said the weather agency warns.

Showers are expected to reach Cape Breton Wednesday afternoon.

Click to play video 'A look back at the 2020 summer storm season' A look back at the 2020 summer storm season
A look back at the 2020 summer storm season

Inverness County is expected to get the worst of the mid-week weather.

“Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring,” said the statement from Environment Canada.

Maximum gusts of wind are expected early Wednesday morning, and may get up to 110 kilometers per hour.

Nova Scotia Rain Cape Breton Weather Warning Nova Scotia weather weather alert Environment Canada Inverness weather
