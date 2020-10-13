Niagara police looking for suspect in St. Catharines stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a man following a stabbing in St. Catharines, Ont.

Officers were called just before 5 p.m. Monday to a home on Division Street, near Lundy’s Lane, where a man in his 20s had been stabbed during a fight with another man.

He was rushed to hospital and then airlifted to an out-of-town hospital for further care.

Media Release – 18 Year Old Man Wanted Following Stabbing in St. Catharines https://t.co/cFQJmwvmlO pic.twitter.com/ihlhfeTZgn — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) October 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The victim has since been released from hospital.

Investigators say Brendan Butcher-Fawcett, 18, of no fixed address is wanted for assault with a weapon.

He is described as white, five-foot-five, 125 lbs with brown hair and facial hair, and has a scar on his right hand.

Police say the suspect may be riding a light-coloured mountain bike.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other.

2:00 Son of woman stabbed to death in Calgary pays tribute to his mother Son of woman stabbed to death in Calgary pays tribute to his mother