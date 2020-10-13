Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Niagara police looking for suspect in St. Catharines stabbing

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 13, 2020 4:25 pm
Niagara Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing in St. Catharines.
Niagara Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing in St. Catharines. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a man following a stabbing in St. Catharines, Ont.

Officers were called just before 5 p.m. Monday to a home on Division Street, near Lundy’s Lane, where a man in his 20s had been stabbed during a fight with another man.

He was rushed to hospital and then airlifted to an out-of-town hospital for further care.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim has since been released from hospital.

Trending Stories

Investigators say Brendan Butcher-Fawcett, 18, of no fixed address is wanted for assault with a weapon.

Read more: Two men charged in homicide of Pelham man: Niagara police

He is described as white, five-foot-five, 125 lbs with brown hair and facial hair, and has a scar on his right hand.

Police say the suspect may be riding a light-coloured mountain bike.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other.

Click to play video 'Son of woman stabbed to death in Calgary pays tribute to his mother' Son of woman stabbed to death in Calgary pays tribute to his mother
Son of woman stabbed to death in Calgary pays tribute to his mother
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingNiagara Regional PoliceHamilton newsNiagara policestabbing victimSt Catharines newsSt. Catharines stabbing
Flyers
More weekly flyers