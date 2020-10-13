Niagara police looking for suspect in St. Catharines stabbing

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a man following a stabbing in St. Catharines, Ont.
Officers were called just before 5 p.m. Monday to a home on Division Street, near Lundy’s Lane, where a man in his 20s had been stabbed during a fight with another man.
He was rushed to hospital and then airlifted to an out-of-town hospital for further care.
The victim has since been released from hospital.
Trending Stories
Investigators say Brendan Butcher-Fawcett, 18, of no fixed address is wanted for assault with a weapon.
He is described as white, five-foot-five, 125 lbs with brown hair and facial hair, and has a scar on his right hand.
Police say the suspect may be riding a light-coloured mountain bike.
Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other.
Son of woman stabbed to death in Calgary pays tribute to his mother
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments