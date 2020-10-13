Coronavirus: 1 new case in Haliburton County; no active cases for Kawarthas, Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

One new case of the novel coronavirus was reported in Haliburton County over the long weekend while no new cases were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, from Saturday to Monday, just one new case was reported in Haliburton County. That puts the health unit’s overall case total at 247.

There are now 226 resolved cases following newly reported resolved cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County over the weekend, leaving just the Haliburton case as the lone active case of COVID-19.

Haliburton County

The county’s case total is now at 19 with 18 being resolved. One case required hospitalized care. The county has not had a death related to COVID-19.

To book an appointment for a COVID-19 test, call the community assessment centre at 705-457-1212 (press 6) during regular business hours or Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000.

City of Kawartha Lakes

The municipality’s total remains at 183, the health unit reports.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 11 cases have required hospitalized care. There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19, including 28 residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the spring.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an appointment at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay by calling 705-328-6217. The centre runs weekdays 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Northumberland County

The county maintains 45 cases on Friday with 44 cases now resolved and one death related to COVID-19. Three patients have required hospitalized care.

In Cobourg, Northumberland Hill Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is by-appointment-only from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To book an appointment, call 905-377-7783.

The assessment centre in Campbellford is open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To book an appointment call 705-395-1801. For days the assessment centre is not available, contact the health unit at 1-866-888-4577, ext. 5020.

High-risk contacts:

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

Three in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged since Friday)

Four in Northumberland County (down up from six reported on Friday)

Five in Haliburton County (up from three reported Friday)

The health unit is not reporting any outbreaks and notes all of its data is 25 hours behind real-time data.