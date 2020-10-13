Dr. Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 status in Alberta Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak about the latest case numbers, recoveries, outbreaks and public health measures.

On Thursday, additional voluntary restrictions were put in place for Edmonton, which is now under Alberta Health’s “enhanced” category, along with Beaumont, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, Spruce Grove and St. Albert.

The new health measures ask those in the Edmonton zone to keep private gatherings to 15 people or less, wear face coverings in all indoor work settings, and limit the number of cohorts they’re part of to three (household, school and sport, for instance).

Hinshaw will speak in Edmonton at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this article.