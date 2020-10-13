Impaired driving charges laid in City of Kawartha Lakes following traffic complaints: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two impaired driving charges were laid in the City of Kawartha Lakes over the Thanksgiving long weekend after officers responded to traffic complaints.

According to OPP, on Friday night just after 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a suspected impaired driver. The vehicle was located on Kawartha Lakes Road 36, just north of Lindsay.

OPP determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Read more: OPP RIDE check leads to impaired driving charge for Omemee man

Robert Attrell, 57, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

A few hours later early Saturday, OPP responded to another traffic complaint.

They located the suspect vehicle on Highway 7 east of Oakwood.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver, Douglas Gordon, 41, of Wasaga Beach, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

Both accused were released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Lindsay on Dec. 17, OPP stated Tuesday.

1:53 Edmonton lawyer pleads guilty to impaired driving causing the death of 16-year-old Edmonton lawyer pleads guilty to impaired driving causing the death of 16-year-old