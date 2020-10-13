Police search for suspect, witness in Hamilton road rage assault

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a suspect in an early September alleged road rage incident on the Mountain that sent a 60-year-old Hamilton man to hospital.

Investigators say the altercation happened on Sept. 2 around 5 p.m. near 555 Sanatorium Rd. and involved a male driver in a silver Dodge Caravan and a pedestrian.

“Due to an unknown reason, the driver exited his vehicle and verbally confronted the pedestrian. The situation escalated, the driver assaulted the pedestrian and then fled the scene,” Hamilton police said in a release on Tuesday morning.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

Detectives are asking an unknown witness to come forward as they believe an individual may have taken a picture of the suspect and the licence plate of the Caravan.

Police say the suspect is about five feet ten inches with short dark hair and was wearing a grey T-shirt and light coloured shorts at the time of the alleged assault.

Anyone with information can reach out to investigators at 905-546-8966 or 905-546-3851. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

