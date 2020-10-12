Menu

Comments

Health

1 new COVID-19 case in Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 12, 2020 2:13 pm
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Memorial University of Newfoundland has established its first academic unit in Labrador, a major step as the university develops a campus in the northern region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Memorial University of Newfoundland has established its first academic unit in Labrador, a major step as the university develops a campus in the northern region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The new confirmed case is a man in the province’s Central Health region between the ages of 20 and 39.

Read more: No new cases of coronavirus reported in Nova Scotia Monday

Officials say the new case is travel-related.

The individual returned home to the province from work in Alberta. They have been self-isolating since arriving in the province.

The province has already completed contact tracing and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

As of Monday, there are nine active cases in the province.

There have been 283 cases of the virus since the pandemic began with 270 people considered to be recovered. Four people have died.

To date, 46,792 people have been tested in Newfoundland and Labrador.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Newfoundland and LabradorCOVID-19 updateNewfoundland and Labrador coronavirus
