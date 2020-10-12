1 new COVID-19 case in Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.
The new confirmed case is a man in the province’s Central Health region between the ages of 20 and 39.
Officials say the new case is travel-related.
The individual returned home to the province from work in Alberta. They have been self-isolating since arriving in the province.
The province has already completed contact tracing and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.
As of Monday, there are nine active cases in the province.
There have been 283 cases of the virus since the pandemic began with 270 people considered to be recovered. Four people have died.
To date, 46,792 people have been tested in Newfoundland and Labrador.
